Media: Romania to install anti-drone defense system

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 20, 2023 5:25 PM 1 min read
Aerial view of the Romanian village of Plauru, on Danube Delta close to the border with Ukraine, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by MIHAI BARBU/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romania will install an anti-drone system along the border with Ukraine, Romanian media outlet Digi24 reported on Oct. 20, citing government sources.

The system will be provided by an unnamed "partner state, with the agreement of NATO."

The anti-drone system is the latest in a number of new security measures Romania has introduced to protect its population living near the Danube River, which forms part of the country's border with Ukraine.

On the other side of the riverbank are Ukrainian ports that are regularly hit by Russian attacks.

After withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, Russia has attempted a campaign of strikes to prevent Ukraine from being able to export its agricultural products.

Debris from drone strikes on Ukrainian ports has been repeatedly found on Romanian territory, leading to the government to construct air raid shelters in high-risk areas and the strengthen of air defenses near the border.

The attacks are "not accidental," Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolaca said on Oct. 20.

"Russia knows that more than half of Ukrainian grain for export is currently transported through Romanian shipping lanes."

According to the Romanian government, 27 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain have transited through his country since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Turkish ambassador: Black Sea grain deal possible to restore
“We believe that the grain initiative can be revived... As you know, the initiative became a reality thanks to Turkey’s cooperation with the UN, Ukraine, and Russia,” the ambassador said in the interview.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
