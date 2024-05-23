Skip to content
Romanian President outlines condition of sending Ukraine Patriot system

by Sonya Bandouil May 23, 2024 3:38 AM 1 min read
Patriot launchers modules mounted on M983 HEMTT part of the US made MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile (SAM) system are pictured on a open field on Feb, 18, 2023 in Zamosc, Poland.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis stated that supplying a Patriot system to Ukraine must be approved by the Supreme Council of National Defense, and must not compromise Romania's air defense.

He emphasized that this issue will not be discussed in public, but instead privately with military experts and the Supreme Council, Romanian news channel Digi24 reported on May 22.

Iohannis said that supplying a Patriot system comes with numerous logistical and legal complexities.

"Even if Romania finally makes some concessions, it must receive something in return. Otherwise, nothing will happen," Iohannis said.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu later noted that despite the challenges in providing a Patriot system to Ukraine, it is still possible.

Romania signed a deal in 2017 to obtain Patriot systems but so far only has one that is operational.


According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine needs 25 Patriots to protect the country from Russian attacks, but Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he is for now focused on securing seven to protect Ukraine's largest cities.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 22, firing 30 times and causing at least 139 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
