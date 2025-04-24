'Vladimir, stop!' — Trump 'not happy' with Russia's deadly attack on Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with the latest casualty figures.

U.S. President Donald Trump on April 24 criticized Russia's strike on Kyiv that killed at least nine civilians and injured 90, calling it "not necessary."

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, Stop!" Trump said on the Truth Social platform, addressing the Russian leader by his first name.

Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "get the peace deal done," stopping short of further criticism.

Russia launched the deadly attack amid Trump's effort to broker a peace deal in Ukraine and Kyiv's calls for an unconditional ceasefire, which Moscow continues to reject.

Trump's diplomatic outreach has largely favored Russia, with his reported peace proposal offering U.S. de jure recognition of Russia's control over Crimea, a ban on Ukraine's membership in NATO, and closer economic cooperation.

After President Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out formally ceding the occupied peninsula to Russia, Trump criticised him at length and called his position "harmful to the peace negotiations."

Peace efforts stand on shaky ground as the planned ministerial talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and European allies in London on April 23, which were meant to hash out a united position on a peace deal, were postponed after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio skipped the meeting.

The meeting was instead held on a technical level, with the parties praising it as "positive" but announcing no breakthrough. Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is also expected to visit Russia on April 25 for his fourth meeting with Putin.