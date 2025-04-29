The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

'No need to wait until May 8' — EU reacts to Putin's Victory Day truce

by Kateryna Hodunova April 29, 2025 5:36 PM 2 min read
A European Union (EU) flag next to the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia can stop the killing and bombing at any time — there is no need to wait until May 8, European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper said on April 29, responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a Victory Day truce.

Putin claimed Russian forces would cease all hostilities from May 8 until midnight on May 11 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. Ukraine retorted by calling for a full and unconditional ceasefire, a proposal that Moscow continues to reject.

"Russia could stop the killing and the bombing at any time, so there's absolutely no need to wait until the 8th of May. They could do it right now, just today. And as we know, Russia has a track record as an aggressor, so we first need to see and judge Russia by its deeds," Hipper said.

In response to a question about the EU's position on possible direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, the spokesperson emphasized that Ukraine is free to choose which talks to participate in and on what terms.

Hipper added that the EU continues to support Ukraine in reaching a long, just, and comprehensive peace.

"We are always stronger together, with our allies, and our priority should always be to support Ukraine because this sends the right message in the face of all potential aggressors out there, not only Russia," Hipper said.

"The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger it will be at the negotiation table," she added.

The White House has also reacted by calling for a lasting truce, with spokesperson Karoline Leavitt saying that "(President Donald Trump) has made it clear he wants to see a permanent ceasefire first to stop the killing, stop the bloodshed... Both leaders need to come to the table to negotiate their way out."

Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with the stalled peace efforts, threatening to pull out unless progress is made.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.