News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Military losses
Zelensky says Russian casualties six times larger than those of Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova July 1, 2024 3:56 PM 2 min read
Zelensky talks to reporters while meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Dec. 2023. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The ratio of Ukrainian and Russian military personnel losses at this stage of the war is one to six, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 30 in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Indeed, they (Russian forces) have much more people, and indeed we care for our people more. We will not have more people than Russia (on the battlefield)," Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that the ratio was one to four earlier, but now it is six to one, considering the situation in the directions of the cities of Pokrovsk and Kharkiv.

Russia has lost over 540,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, according to Ukraine's General Staff. This number includes both killed and injured.

Through open-source research, Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, together with BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 64,000 Russian soldiers who had been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify this data.

Zelensky said the war relies on technology, and whoever is more advanced will win.

Speaking about how Ukraine can prevail on the battlefield despite the smaller number of manpower and weapons, Zelensky called on the West to close all the loopholes for Russia to circumvent sanctions for its domestic drone and missiles production.

It is also necessary to finance the domestic production of drones and missiles in Ukraine, he added.

Zelensky also emphasized that Russia earns the most from its oil and gas exports to fuel its aggression in Ukraine.

"This is the most important thing, and we need to focus on it – not to allow sanctions to be circumvented, to support Ukraine technologically, and not to be afraid of what will happen to Russia after (Vladimir) Putin. This is the main message," Zelensky said.

Over 1,000 Russian soldiers killed or wounded on average each day in May in Ukraine, NYT reports
“May was a particularly deadly month for the Russian army in Ukraine,” the article read.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine news
2:16 AM

General Staff: Russia lost 3 planes, 350 tanks in June.

Russian forces lost three military planes, 350 tanks, and more than 58 air defense systems in the month of June, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces announced on June 30. Over 33,700 Russian soldiers were also reportedly killed in the last thirty days.
4:34 PM

Ukrainian border guards attacked near Romanian border.

Border guards in western Ukraine were forced to defend themselves against an attack by two armed men, killing one of the assailants and injuring the other, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on June 30.
