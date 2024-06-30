Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
Meduza: Russian mortality data suggests over 64,000 troops killed fighting in Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 30, 2024 3:35 PM 2 min read
A man digs a grave near tombs of Russian soldiers at a cemetery in the town of Yefremov in the Tula region on March 23, 2023. (For illustrative purposes) (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Recently published mortality data suggests that over 64,000 Russian men were killed fighting in Ukraine, according to a report by independent Russian media outlets Meduza and Mediazona on June 28.

Mediazona, together with BBC News Russian, has long been documenting the names of Russian soldiers killed fighting in Ukraine through open-source research. The research has provided the names of over 56,000 Russian soldiers that have been killed since 2022.

Russia's Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) published data on Russia's mortality data for 2023 on June 27, allowing for an analysis of the male excess mortality rate.

Meduza analyzed the data with statistician Dmitry Kobak, who looked at the difference between the "actual number of deaths among men and the number we would expect in a hypothetical scenario where there is no war."

Russia's female mortality rate helped to create a "benchmark for calculating the expected number of deaths among men," as women are "almost completely absent" in the names confirmed by Mediazona and BBC News Russian, Meduza said.

The data shows a "sharply elevated excess mortality rate among young men relative to the situation before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine," with excess male mortality "nearly doubled compared to 2022," Meduza said.

The results indicate there were 24,000 excess deaths among men in 2022, and 40,500 excess deaths among men in 2023.

Meduza and Mediazona estimated in February 2024 that at least 83,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, using probate and inheritance records.

The lower figures suggested by Rosstat's data may be due to several factors, such as some military deaths being excluded from Rosstat's data, Meduza said.

Ukraine estimates that the Russian military's personnel losses surpassed 500,000 on May 25, 2024.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:43 AM

3 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

On June 29, Russian troops attacked the city of Derhachi in the Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people, according to Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi military administration.
12:19 AM

Polish foreign minister proposes seizing $321 billion in frozen Russian assets.

"We need to re-learn how to champion the escalation game," Sikorsky said during a lecture at the Ditchley Foundation in the U.K. "(Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin has already written them (the frozen assets) off, he does not expect to get them back. But he also doesn’t think we have the fortitude to take hold of them either. So far, we have proven him right."
8:49 PM

Kuleba meets Armenian minister as Yerevan drifts away from Moscow.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the security situation in Europe and the South Caucasus. The two also focused on ways to deepen bilateral ties and international cooperation between nations, "particularly in light of Ukraine’s future EU membership."
3:21 PM

'Tension rises' at border with Belarus, Minsk accuses Kyiv of deploying troops.

The Ukrainian Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation said in May that Russia may opt to conduct a new psychological operation aimed at "stirring up mass panic" in Ukraine. The plan was to force Kyiv to believe that Belarusian troops would join Russia's war against Ukraine, according to the center.
10:44 AM

Governor: Russian attacks kill 4, wound 6 in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia's recent attack on Niu-York comes as Moscow steps up its offensive on the nearby town of Toretsk. Russian troops have slowly advanced in the area and intensified their attacks against civilians remaining in what has long been a less intense sector of the front line.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.