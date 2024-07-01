General Staff: Russia has lost 543,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 543,810 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 1.

This number includes 1,110 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,099 tanks, 15,550 armored fighting vehicles, 19,643 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,599 artillery systems, 1,111 multiple launch rocket systems, 874 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,620 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.