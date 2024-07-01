Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 543,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 1, 2024 8:44 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers reload an artillery unit on the front line near the Russian-occupied town of Kreminna in the eastern Donbas region on Jan. 30, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 543,810 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 1.

This number includes 1,110 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,099 tanks, 15,550 armored fighting vehicles, 19,643 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,599 artillery systems, 1,111 multiple launch rocket systems, 874 air defense systems, 360 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,620 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Deadly attacks on civilians in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Key developments on June 29-30: * Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 3 children * 1 killed, 9 injured in Russian aerial bomb strike on Kharkiv postal depot * Debris strikes residential building in Kyiv * Ukraine now mass-producing strike drones with range of over 1…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

2:16 AM

General Staff: Russia lost 3 planes, 350 tanks in June.

Russian forces lost three military planes, 350 tanks, and more than 58 air defense systems in the month of June, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces announced on June 30. Over 33,700 Russian soldiers were also reportedly killed in the last thirty days.
4:34 PM

Ukrainian border guards attacked near Romanian border.

Border guards in western Ukraine were forced to defend themselves against an attack by two armed men, killing one of the assailants and injuring the other, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on June 30.
2:43 AM

3 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

On June 29, Russian troops attacked the city of Derhachi in the Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people, according to Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi military administration.
12:19 AM

Polish foreign minister proposes seizing $321 billion in frozen Russian assets.

"We need to re-learn how to champion the escalation game," Sikorsky said during a lecture at the Ditchley Foundation in the U.K. "(Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin has already written them (the frozen assets) off, he does not expect to get them back. But he also doesn’t think we have the fortitude to take hold of them either. So far, we have proven him right."
