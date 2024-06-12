Russia deploys assault units from 8 brigades in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove sectors, Syrskyi says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia deployed the largest number of assault units from eight strike brigades in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors in Donetsk Oblast, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on June 12.

The two directions have reportedly been the scene of fierce fighting for several months, making the battlefield situation in Donetsk Oblast the most difficult.

Fighting is also ongoing near Klishchiivka, Kalynivka, and Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens the way to further advances into Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi said after visiting the eastern front.

Russia reportedly continues to storm Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and is trying to attack Siversk, a town north of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, from two directions.

In the Kharkiv sector, Moscow's troops are trying to advance and create a so-called "security belt" but are not succeeding, according to the general. Russia is "bogged down" in the embattled town of Vovchansk but is constantly replenishing its forces with units from other directions, he added.

According to Syrskyi, Russian forces are pushing toward Staromaiorske and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia sector "but without any success." Russia claimed the capture of the two villages, which Kyiv denied.

"In these conditions, it is very important for us to hold the captured positions to prevent a breakthrough of our defenses, to inflict maximum damage to enemy manpower and equipment," the commander said.

"We need to achieve superiority over the enemy, reduce losses, and most importantly, change the defensive and offensive psychology, which will be an important step towards our victory."