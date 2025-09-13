Railway explosion in Russia's Oryol Oblast kills 2 National Guard officers

An explosion on the railway tracks in Russia's Oryol Oblast on Sept. 13 killed two Rosgvardia (Russia's National Guard) officers and left another in critical condition, regional Governor Andrey Klychkov reported.

Explosive devices were discovered during an inspection of the tracks, Klychkov said. One of the devices detonated, killing two and seriously injuring another.

Alexander Khinshtein, acting governor of neigboring Kursk Oblast, clarified that the blast victims were Russian National Guard officers.

No passengers were killed or injured in the explosion, according to officials.

The explosion delayed at least 10 trains along the Maloarkhangelsk-Glazunovka section of the railway in Oryol Oblast. The departure of the No. 726 Kursk-Moscow train was also delayed, according to Moscow Railways.

Klychkov claimed that the situation is "under control" and that a search is underway for those involved in planting the explosives.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the Russian officials' claims.

Ukrainian forces and pro-Ukrainian partisan groups have repeatedly targeted Russian railway and energy infrastructure through sabotage operations and drone strikes. These operations aim to degrade Russia's logistical capabilities and ability to supply the military with fuel materials, ammunition, and personnel.

Ukraine damaged Russian railway infrastructure in the city of Tver by planting explosives under fuel railway tanks on Aug. 28, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.