5 Russian cargo ships targeted by Ukrainian drones, Azerbaijan reports deaths of 5 citizens

Ukraine struck five Russian cargo vessels used to support the Russian army, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces announced on June 5.

Russian vessels used for military logistics have become frequent targets of Ukrainian strikes aimed at disrupting Moscow's military supply chains.

The targeted vessels included one near the city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two near Yalta in Donetsk Oblast, and two near Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast.

0:00 / 1× Drone footage purportedly shows Ukrainian strikes on five cargo vessels allegedly involved in supporting Russian military logistics. (Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces/Telegram)

"Every vessel involved in the enemy's military logistics or in the illegal extraction of resources from occupied territories effectively finances the continuation of the war against Ukraine and is therefore a legitimate target," the Unmanned Systems Forces said.

At the same time, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said that two foreign cargo vessels carrying 25 Azerbaijani citizens came under a drone attack overnight on June 5.

Five Azerbaijani nationals were killed in the strike, while three others were injured and hospitalized in the town of Yeysk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry did not specify whether the attack was carried out by Ukrainian or Russian drones. Neither Ukraine nor Russia had commented on the deaths of the Azerbaijani citizens at the time of publication.

A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

The vessels targeted in the attack were the Natra and the Zirkon, which were operating in the Taganrog Bay of the Sea of Azov and are not owned by Azerbaijan, the ministry added.

The vessels targeted in the attack were en route from Turkey to the city of Rostov-on-Don in Russia to load grain, Azerbaijani outlet AzerNews reported.

The Natra, sailing under the flag of Belize, had 12 crew members on board. The vessel was reportedly struck by four drones, killing two crew members. The Zirkon, which was sailing under the flag of Palau, carried 14 crew members. It was also hit by four drones, resulting in the deaths of three sailors, according to AzerNews.

All crew members aboard the two vessels were Azerbaijani citizens employed under individual maritime contracts, the media reported.