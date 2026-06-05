Russian attacks kill 11, injure 68 across Ukraine over past day as Zelensky proposes meeting with Putin to end war

At least 11 people were killed and 68 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, as President Volodymyr Zelensky published an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for a meeting aimed at ending the war, local authorities said on June 5.

Zelensky called on Putin to set a date and venue for the meeting and urged him not to prolong the war into 2027 or 2028, citing intelligence assessments that suggest Moscow is planning for years of continued hostilities.

Putin has not publicly responded to the letter. Yet Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that if Zelensky wishes to meet with Putin, he could do so in Moscow. The Ukrainian president has repeatedly rejected such a scenario.

read also Full text of Zelensky’s open letter to Putin

Meanwhile, Russian forces launched two Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 216 Shahed-type attack drones against Ukraine overnight, with Ukrainian air defenses intercepting 198 of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across the country's north, south, and east, according to the Air Force.

Sixteen drones penetrated Ukraine's air defenses and struck targets at 13 locations, while debris from intercepted drones was recorded at 12 sites. The guided missiles failed to reach their intended targets, the statement read.

In Kyiv Oblast, a Russian drone attack targeted a civilian enterprise, killing four people and injuring four others, regional Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 38 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, killing two people and injuring 17 others, including a child, over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast, two people were killed and 14 others were injured in Russian strikes across the region, the local military administration said. Among the injured are five children, including a one-year-old.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured seven others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and 19 others were injured in Russian strikes on the regional capital and surrounding areas, the local military administration said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia targeted 18 settlements and the regional center of Kharkiv, injuring seven people, including two children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.