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Naval drone explodes at Romania's Black Sea port

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by Martin Fornusek
Naval drone explodes at Romania's Black Sea port
Footage capturing moments after the explosion of a naval drone in Constanta, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Social media)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A naval drone of a model used in the Russia-Ukraine war exploded near the Romanian port city of Constanta, Romanian authorities reported on June 5.

The drone was spotted in the early morning hours and self-detonated at around 10:30 a.m. local time. Authorities evacuated the area, and no casualties were reported.

The Romanian Defense Ministry said the drone was not Romanian and was of a model "used in the war in Ukraine."

"The circumstances under which the drone reached the port and any additional risks are currently under investigation," Romanian President Nicusor Dan said, adding that such developments are "the direct consequences of the war of aggression launched by Russia against Ukraine."

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Footage capturing moments after the explosion of a naval drone in Constanta, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Social media)

The case follows numerous cases of both Russian and Ukrainian drones straying into the territory of NATO countries amid the ongoing all-out war, sometimes as a result of air defense fire or jamming.

According to Bucharest, a stray Russian Shahed-type aerial drone struck a residential building in the Romanian city of Galati on May 29, injuring two people.

Greece, in turn, protested to Kyiv over what it says was a Ukrainian naval drone armed with explosives recently found near a Greek island.

Ukraine has previously accused Moscow of using electronic warfare to divert Ukrainian drones into NATO countries to drive a wedge between Kyiv and its allies.

Romanian news outlet Digi24 reported that the exploded naval drone got stranded a few hundred meters from the Constanta Port's oil terminal.

European officials previously speculated that Ukrainian drones have AI programming that makes them seek out Russian energy facilities, meaning they inadvertently target such sites even on NATO territory when they stray off course.

"Full solidarity and support to Romania following the drone explosion in the port of Constanta this morning, European Council President Antonio Costa said in reaction to the latest incident.

"These incidents are a direct consequence of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine."

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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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