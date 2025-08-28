'Engulfed in flames' — Ukraine strikes Russia's railway infrastructure, fuel tanks, HUR source says, releases video

Ukraine damaged Russian railway infrastructure and fuel tanks during a strike on the Tver railway on Aug. 28, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.

According to the source, the attack on the junction station occurred around 5 a.m. in Tver, a Russian city northwest of Moscow, 500 miles (800 kilometers) from the Ukrainian border.

"As can be seen in the video, explosives were planted under... fuel railway tanks that were on the railroad tracks," HUR said.

"A few seconds later, a powerful explosion occurred as a result of a remote detonation of the charge. The tanks were engulfed in flames, and the fire spread throughout the entire railway station."

The Kyiv Independent was not able to independently verify the claims.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted Russian railway and energy infrastructure through sabotage operations and drone strikes throughout the full-scale war, aiming to destroy Russia's logistical capabilities in supplying the Russian military with fuel materials, ammunition, and personnel.