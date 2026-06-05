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Explosion at major Ukrainian postal company kills one, injures two in Kyiv

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by Dominic Culverwell
Explosion at major Ukrainian postal company kills one, injures two in Kyiv
Employees operate freight-pushing buggies to pile humanitarian aid at a warehouse of the Nova Poshta postal company in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 17, 2022. (Oleksii Filippov/AFP via Getty Images)


An explosion at Ukraine’s largest private postal firm killed one person and injured two others in Kyiv amid a series of Russian attacks on the company, Nova Post’s press service confirmed to the Kyiv Independent on June 5 after Ukrainian media reported the blast without identifying the company.

The explosion occurred at 4:15 a.m. local time at a sorting depot in the capital’s Obolon district during a quiet night without any Russian air attacks.

Investigators are currently determining the cause of the fatal blast, which has not yet been made public.

While Nova Post — known in Ukraine as Nova Poshta — has been the target of numerous Russian drone and missile attacks, this is the first time the company has suffered a fatal explosion inside one of its facilities.

Emergency services quickly arrived to extinguish the fire but were unable to save Ivan Zharyi, a 58-year-old Nova Post employee. Two other employees, Vadym Protsenko and Denys Karachov, are receiving medical care.

"Operations at the facility have been temporarily suspended," the company said in a written statement.

"Until the official investigation is completed, the company will refrain from commenting on the possible causes of the incident."

Nova Post, Ukraine’s largest private courier and postal service, operates an extensive logistics network across the country. It is often used to deliver not only personal packages but also humanitarian aid to front-line regions.

Russia regularly targets the company, including striking its facilities in Dnipro two days in a row on June 3 and 4.

In total, Russian attacks on Nova Post have killed 18 employees since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion.

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Dominic Culverwell

Business Reporter

Dominic is the business reporter for the Kyiv Independent, reporting on Ukrainian companies, investment, energy, corruption, and reforms. Based in Kyiv, Dominic joined the Kyiv Independent team in 2023, having previously worked as a freelancer. He has written articles for a number of publications, including the Financial Times, bne IntelliNews, Radio Free Europe/Liberty, Euronews and New Eastern Europe. Previously, Dominic worked with StopFake as a disinformation expert, debunking Russian fake news in Europe.

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