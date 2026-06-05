185 Ukrainian POWs return from Russian captivity in latest exchange

Ukrainian prisoners of war returned from Russian captivity in a prisoner exchange on June 5, 2026. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A total of 185 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) returned from Russian captivity in the latest exchange, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 5.

The 75th prisoner-of-war exchange between Kyiv and Moscow took place with the support of the United States and the United Arab Emirates. As part of the exchange, one civilian who had been held in Russian captivity since 2022 was also returned to Ukraine.

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed that 185 Russian POWs had returned home, saying that they are currently in Belarus and will be receiving the psychological and medical care there.

Among those who have returned home from Russian captivity are service members from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service who served in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kyiv, and Kursk sectors of the front line, according to Zelensky.

"Thank you to everyone who makes this possible: the team handling the exchanges, our partners. And special thanks to the soldiers who contribute to our exchange fund — through their strength and achievements on the front lines, they ensure that our people return home," Zelensky said.

More than half of those released in the exchange were captured in 2022. Among those who have returned to Ukraine are soldiers who took part in the defense of Mariupol and held out at the Azovstal steel plant, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POW) said on June 5.

Ukrainian prisoners of war are welcomed back to Ukraine following a prisoner exchange with Russia in an undisclosed location, Ukraine on June 5, 2026. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)

Ukrainian prisoners of war pose with flags after returning from Russian captivity in a prisoner exchange in an undisclosed location, Ukraine, on June 5, 2026. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)

One of those released was a participant in a helicopter operation described as an "air bridge" used to deliver weapons, medicine, and reinforcements to the Azovstal steel plant. During the mission, Ukrainian helicopters flew at low altitude deep behind Russian lines.

The youngest of those released is 26, while the oldest is 62. The group also includes two officers among the Ukrainian service members freed, the statement read.

The released soldiers will undergo medical examinations, receive treatment and rehabilitation, and be provided with essential supplies for the initial period after their return, as well as financial assistance from the government, according to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs.

The POW swap, in addition to the almost monthly repatriation exchange, remains one of the few working Kyiv-Moscow channels since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Zelensky said on May 10 that preparations were underway for a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner-of-war exchange between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv also provided Moscow with a list of 1,000 prisoners of war, compiled based on the length of time each individual had been held in Russian captivity.

On May 15, 205 Ukrainian POWs returned home, marking the first stage of the larger exchange.