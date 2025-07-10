Pro-Ukraine partisans sabotage railways in Russia's Volgograd, occupied Crimea, group claims

The Atesh partisan group sabotaged the railways in the Russian city of Volgograd and in the Russian-occupied settlement of Uvarove in Crimea, the group claimed on Telegram on July 10.

The Atesh movement regularly commits sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

The partisans said they had disabled a relay panel that provides communication and control between trains at the railway hub at the Maxim Gorky locomotive depot in Volgograd.

The hub serves as a critical artery for moving equipment, fuel, personnel, and weapons to Russian forces in Ukraine's southern and eastern front lines, according to the statement.

Volgograd is a city in southwestern Russia, located about 390 kilometers (240 miles) from the eastern Ukrainian border.

0:00 / 1× Alleged footage of Atesh partisans setting fire to a Russian railway infrastructure. Video published on July 10, 2025. (Atesh/Telegram)

The partisan group's sabotage aimed to restrict artillery operations by limiting ammunition supplies and reducing the intensity of Russian assaults.

The group claimed that a failure in relay equipment triggered major disruptions in rail traffic, hampering military logistics, delaying troop redeployments, and interrupting the delivery of ammunition to front-line positions.

"We are precise, decisive, and uncompromising. Logistical strikes are strikes at the heart of the (Russian) war machine," the statement read.

In Crimea, the group also allegedly sabotaged a relay panel in the Lenin district near Uvarovo, damaging a stretch of railway connected to the Crimean Bridge — a key supply route linking the peninsula to mainland Russia.

The attack disrupted the flow of critical military supplies, according to the Atesh group.

Russia has occupied the Crimean peninsula since the start of its aggression against Ukraine in 2014.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.