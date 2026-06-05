'Let them deal,' Trump says of Ukraine-Russia talks

U.S. President Donald Trump on June 5 signaled support for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the full-scale war, saying he believes it is close to being settled.

Speaking to reporters, Trump was asked whether he wanted Moscow and Kyiv to continue peace talks before the United States became more directly involved in negotiations.

"Well, I don't mind. I mean ... let them deal," Trump said. "I'm the one that got him to this position."

"I think that's going to get worked out," Trump added. "We're getting close."

When asked who would represent the United States in future negotiations, Trump said "we'll all be involved," referring to members of his administration, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump's remarks came a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks aimed at ending the war.

In an open letter published June 4, the Ukrainian president proposed a face-to-face meeting to discuss ending more than four years of full-scale war. The letter marked the first direct public outreach by the Zelensky to Putin since 2022.

Putin rejected the proposal at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, saying he "sees no point in meeting with Zelensky."