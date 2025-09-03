KI logo
Ukrainian drones allegedly hit railway in Russia's Rostov Oblast, 26 trains delayed

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Illustrative purposes only. A train runs on the Transbaikal Railway in Chita, Zabaykalsky Krai, Russia, on Aug. 11, 2019. (Andrew Surma/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Drones struck railway infrastructure in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on Sept. 3, causing delays to passenger services, regional Governor Yuri Slyusar claimed.

Rostov Oblast, which borders Ukraine, serves as a key logistics hub for Russian military supplies. Kyiv has repeatedly targeted the region's transport infrastructure to disrupt Moscow's supply chains.

Russian Railways said 26 passenger trains were delayed by around four hours.

Local authorities claimed that an unexploded ordnance landed on the roof of the Kuteinikovo station building, prompting the evacuation of passengers and staff. No casualties were reported.

"As a result of the drone attack... the contact network was temporarily disrupted," Slyusar said. "The building is now cordoned off. The bomb squad has been called in."

Russia's Defense Ministry claims to have shot down 105 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 25 over Rostov Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Since late July, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly hit railway facilities in Rostov, Voronezh, and Volgograd oblasts, each time temporarily halting or slowing passenger and cargo train movement.

Viktor Kevliuk, a retired military officer and defense expert, previously told the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine's targeting of railways is a deliberate strategy aimed at undermining Russia's dependence on rail for moving equipment, ammunition, and fuel.

"This systematic destruction of logistical hubs is part of a 'death by a thousand cuts' strategy," Kevliuk said. "Small but constant strikes, together, cause significant disruption to Russian supply lines."

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

