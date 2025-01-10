Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Lloyd Austin, North Korea, Russian soldiers, Military death toll
Edit post

Russia's deployment of North Korean troops in Ukraine signals Putin's desperation, Austin says

by Olena Goncharova January 10, 2025 2:39 AM 2 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin talks to the media at the seventh gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein air base in Germany on March 19, 2024. (Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has endured over 700,000 casualties since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022—more than in all of Moscow’s conflicts since World War II combined, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Jan. 9.

The toll, which surpasses two-thirds of the Russian military's pre-war strength, reflects the severe cost of what Vladimir Putin calls "special military operation," Austin said at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

In November 2024 alone, Russia lost nearly 1,500 troops daily, a pace that has stretched its military resources to the breaking point. "Volunteers cannot make up for these stunning losses," Austin added. "The Kremlin has been reduced to scouring Russia’s jails and coercing contract soldiers."

In a desperate bid to sustain its offensive, "Moscow has even rushed troops from North Korea into a war that they don’t belong in," Austin noted, calling it a clear sign of Putin’s growing desperation.

Since joining the war in December, over 1,000 North Korean soldiers have reportedly died, according to Austin. President Volodymyr Zelensky placed the figure at 4,000 North Korean troops which included both wounded and killed.

U.S. defense secretary also highlighted the economic impact of the war which has been equally devastating for ordinary Russians. With the Kremlin allocating 40 percent of its 2025 budget to sustain the war effort—a 25 percent increase from the previous year—the ruble has continued its downward spiral, according to Austin.

The Kremlin’s increasing reliance on authoritarian allies like North Korea has further isolated Moscow on the world stage. "Russia’s global stature and strategic position have continued to decay."

Despite the heavy cost, Putin has little to show for his efforts. "Russia has paid an appalling price for this indefensible war," Austin concluded. "Yet Putin has not achieved a single one of his strategic objectives. Not one."

Zelensky urges China to help stop North Korean military aid to Russia
President Volodymyr Zelensky urged China to use its influence over North Korea to prevent the deployment of North Korean soldiers to the frontline, during his evening address on Dec. 27.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:31 AM

Moscow closely monitoring Trump's Greenland ambitions, Kremlin claims.

"We are interested in preserving the atmosphere of peace and stability in the Arctic zone. We are watching the rather dramatic development of the situation very closely," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments about taking over Greenland.
8:42 PM

Zelensky, NATO chief discuss air defense, arms production at Ramstein meeting.

Zelensky emphasized involving NATO members in purchasing Ukrainian weapons under a model pioneered by Denmark. The Danish government became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.