Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Putin proposed halting war in exchange for Ukraine's eastern regions in meeting with Witkoff, WSJ reports

4 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Putin proposed halting war in exchange for Ukraine's eastern regions in meeting with Witkoff, WSJ reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends talks between Russia and Belarus at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 6, 2023. (Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a sweeping proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, offering a halt in hostilities in exchange for Ukraine's eastern regions, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Aug. 8, citing European and Ukrainian officials.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that the talks between Witkoff and Putin did not serve as a breakthrough in peace negotiations, the U.S. president announced on Aug. 8 that he will meet Putin for his first in-person encounter on Aug. 15 in Alaska.

According to European officials briefed on a call by Witkoff, Putin told Wikoff that Russia would agree to a full ceasefire if Kyiv withdrew its forces from Donetsk Oblast, giving Moscow full control of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as Crimea, WSJ reported.

European officials briefed on the proposal reportedly expressed serious reservations about the plan, worried about the prospects that Putin is pulling along negotiations as a means to avoid punishing secondary sanctions proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Additional reservations posed by European officials include a lack on clarity as to territory partially occupied by Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts — with conflicting impressions as to whether the front line would be frozen in its current place or whether there would be a withdrawal of Russian forces in the region.

According to the WSJ, Putin's proposal contains two phases. The first phase would entail Ukrainian forces withdrawing from Donetsk, thus freezing the front line. The second phase would entail Trump and Putin agreeing to a final peace plan that would later be negotiated with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine currently controls the northern part of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, as well as part of Donetsk Oblast.

Article image
A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

Amid reports of the proposal, in recent days the U.S. has publicly toyed with the prospects of swapping land in exchange for peace. Trump told reporters on Aug. 8 that a potential peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv would likely include "some swapping of territories."

"Well you're looking at territory that's been fought over for three-and-a-half years... So we're looking at that but we're actually looking to get some back," Trump said during a press conference alongside the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. "Some swapping, it's complicated."

"We're going to get some back. We're going to get some switched. There will be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both," Trump added.

Trump did not specify what he meant by "swapping." Russia previously declared the annexation of the latter four regions, which are partially occupied by Russia, in 2022 following sham referenda.

Seemingly ramping up pressure to come to a peace agreement, Trump said that Zelensky was "going to have to get ready to sign something," without specifying what terms to agreement may be present.

Bloomberg reported on Aug. 8, citing undisclosed sources, that U.S. and Russian officials are working on a territorial agreement, aimed at freezing the conflict and laying the groundwork for a ceasefire and technical negotiations toward a final peace settlement.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us
Article image

Kyiv and Moscow have held three rounds of negotiations on an end to the war, with each round failing to halt hostilities. Zelensky earlier this week signalled his willingness to participate in leader-level discussions, but it was not immediately clear whether he will participate in talks in Alaska.

Ukraine's Presidential Office has not yet publicly commented on the proposal. A Ukrainian official who participated in the call with Witkoff told the WSJ that Kyiv was not opposed to any proposals, however, stressing that a ceasefire would serve as a prerequisite for any further steps.

Russia has repeatedly espoused maximalist demands to end its war in Ukraine publicly demanded that Kyiv forgo NATO membership and withdraw troops from all four regions as preconditions for peace. Under this condition, several large cities under Ukrainian control would have to be handed over to Russia.

Breaking: Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska on Aug. 15 for peace talks
“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that “further details will follow.”
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Article image


RussiaVladimir PutinSteve WitkoffUnited StatesDonald TrumpUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyWarPeace Talks
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, August 9
Saturday, August 9
China vows to continue buying Russian oil amid Trump's tariff threats.

"It is legitimate and lawful for China to conduct normal economic, trade and energy cooperation with all countries around the world, including Russia," China's Foreign Ministry said in response to question about Russian oil purchases posed by Bloomberg. "We will continue to adopt reasonable energy security measures in accordance with our national interests."

Breaking: Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska on Aug 15 for peace talks.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that "further details will follow."

Video
Not their war: Who are Ukraine's foreign fighters?

At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, foreigners flocked to Ukraine to join its defense against Russian forces. More than three years later, the foreign fighters who remain are a different breed — driven by a deep commitment to Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks