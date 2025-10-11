Putin blasts Nobel Peace Prize decision, wins thanks from Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Oct. 10 that the Nobel Peace Prize had lost credibility, earning gratitude from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Earlier that day, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, despite Trump openly jockeying for the honor.

"There have been cases where the committee has awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to people who have done nothing for peace. ... In my view, these decisions have done enormous damage to the prestige of this prize," Putin told reporters during a visit to Tajikistan.

Putin went on to praise Trump's peacekeeping efforts around the world.

"(Trump) is truly doing a lot to resolve complex crises that have dragged on for years, even decades," Putin said.

The comments were warmly received by Trump, who thanked Putin publicly on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Thank you to President Putin!" he wrote.

The leaders' agreement on the Nobel Peace Prize comes amid the near-total breakdown of U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at ending Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine.

Trump, who campaigned for re-election on the promise to end the war in 24 hours, has little to show for his months-long efforts, besides deadlier and more frequent Russian attacks on Ukraine and increased recalcitrance from the Kremlin.

No ceasefire was reached during Trump and Putin's August summit in Alaska, and while Trump pledged shortly afterwards to arrange a trilateral meeting with Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky, the talks never took place.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Oct. 8. that momentum on the peace talks had been "largely exhausted."

Meanwhile, Russia continues to assail Ukrainian cities with record-breaking drone and missile strikes, ramping up attacks on energy infrastructure as the weather gets colder. Zelensky said on Oct. 8 that Ukraine would consider nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he manages to secure a ceasefire with Russia.