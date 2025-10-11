KI logo
News Feed

Putin blasts Nobel Peace Prize decision, wins thanks from Trump

3 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Putin blasts Nobel Peace Prize decision, wins thanks from Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an awarding ceremony at Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia on Jan. 24, 2025. (Contributor / Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Oct. 10 that the Nobel Peace Prize had lost credibility, earning gratitude from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Earlier that day, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, despite Trump openly jockeying for the honor.

"There have been cases where the committee has awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to people who have done nothing for peace. ... In my view, these decisions have done enormous damage to the prestige of this prize," Putin told reporters during a visit to Tajikistan.

Putin went on to praise Trump's peacekeeping efforts around the world.

"(Trump) is truly doing a lot to resolve complex crises that have dragged on for years, even decades," Putin said.

The comments were warmly received by Trump, who thanked Putin publicly on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Thank you to President Putin!" he wrote.

The leaders' agreement on the Nobel Peace Prize comes amid the near-total breakdown of U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at ending Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks are dead, for now. But were they ever alive?
As U.S. President Donald Trump dreams of receiving the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, his track record as a peacemaker in the world’s largest ongoing war remains questionable. Despite high-profile meetings and Trump’s flamboyant rhetoric, progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine has been scarce. Trump has been increasingly frustrated with Russia’s refusal to stop the war, and his rhetoric has shifted in Ukraine’s favor after being kind to Russian President Vladimir Putin for months. In an
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Article image

Trump, who campaigned for re-election on the promise to end the war in 24 hours, has little to show for his months-long efforts, besides deadlier and more frequent Russian attacks on Ukraine and increased recalcitrance from the Kremlin.

No ceasefire was reached during Trump and Putin's August summit in Alaska, and while Trump pledged shortly afterwards to arrange a trilateral meeting with Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky, the talks never took place.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Oct. 8. that momentum on the peace talks had been "largely exhausted."

Meanwhile, Russia continues to assail Ukrainian cities with record-breaking drone and missile strikes, ramping up attacks on energy infrastructure as the weather gets colder. Zelensky said on Oct. 8 that Ukraine would consider nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he manages to secure a ceasefire with Russia.

Russia is erasing our memories of a peaceful life
Nothing rattles you like the quiet ping of a morning message from your mother that says, “A drone fragment hit the building in your grandmother’s courtyard.” My grandmother Tamara and her brother Viktor live in a picturesque neighborhood in Kyiv’s downtown, on a boulevard named after one of Ukraine’s foremost writers — Lesya Ukrainka. I spent my childhood there, surrounded by beautiful architecture, where memories of historic events were woven into every corner. One of those buildings feature
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image

Donald TrumpVladimir PutinPeace talksUnited StatesRussia
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, October 11
Saturday, October 11
Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna posthumously named Press Freedom Hero.

The IPI said Roshchyna's death on Sept. 19, 2024 "exposed the brutal treatment suffered by the dozens of Ukrainian journalists unjustly held by Russian authorities, and brought new urgency to the need to protect the press and secure accountability for attacks on journalists."

Seven EU states increase Russian energy imports in 2025, Reuters reports.

Among the seven nations increasing their purchases, France saw a 40% jump, importing 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), while the Netherlands’ imports surged 72% to 498 million euros ($579 million). Belgium, Croatia, Romania, and Portugal also raised their imports. Hungary recorded an 11% increase over the past year.

Show More

Editors' Picks