0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
War

Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage rail equipment in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, group claims

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage rail equipment in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, group claims
A relay cabinet in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast burns after an alleged sabotage operation by pro-Ukrainian partisans, reported Nov. 16, 2025. (Atesh / Telegram)

Members of the pro-Ukrainian partisan group Atesh sabotaged railway equipment in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Atesh claimed on Nov. 16.

Atesh operatives set fire to a relay cabinet on a key section of the railway near Novobohdanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast's Melitopol district, only 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the front line, Atesh said.

The sabotage operation "instantly stopped the movement of the occupiers' military trains," the group wrote.

With the disrupted railway line so close to the front line, Ukrainian forces were able to target the blocked trains with a "precise missile and artillery strike," Atesh said.

The damaged rail infrastructure also temporarily disrupted Russian logistics, the group reported, interfering with supply deliveries to occupying Russian troops in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The resulting shortages of fuel and ammunition have "led to a decrease in the intensity" of fighting in those areas, Atesh said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims at the time of publication.

The Atesh movement regularly commits sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

In October, partisans reported a sabotage operation against railway infrastructure in Russia's Rostov Oblast. The group said it destroyed a traffic control cabinet, delaying the transport of military personnel and supplies to the front.

How a trio of power brokers turned Putin’s US strategy into a quiet turf war
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
UkraineRussiaSabotagePartisansRussian-occupied UkraineZaporizhzhia Oblast
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, November 18
Tuesday, November 18
Show More

Editors' Picks