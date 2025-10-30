KI logo
Thursday, October 30, 2025
Europe

Polish jets intercept Russian reconnaissance plane for second time this week

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Polish jets intercept Russian reconnaissance plane for second time this week
A Russian Il-20 reconnaissance spotted by the Polish Air Force over the Baltic Sea on Oct. 30, 2025. (Polish Armed Forces's Operational Command/X)

Two Polish MiG-29 fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace over the Baltic Sea on the morning of Oct. 30, the Polish Armed Forces' Operational Command said.

The Russian plane, flying without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off, did not violate Polish airspace and was escorted out of the zone of responsibility, Poland's military said.

The incident follows a similar case from Oct. 28, when two Polish jets intercepted and escorted another Russian Il-20 aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

The Ilyushin Il-20 is a Soviet-era reconnaissance aircraft designed for electronic surveillance, still in use by the Russian Armed Forces.

"Every day, Polish soldiers stand watch over the nation's skies with unwavering dedication," the Polish military said on X.

NATO countries regularly scramble fighter jets in response to suspicious Russian aerial activity in international airspace. Recent months also saw European allies reporting Russian drones and aircraft intruding within their borders.

Poland downed several Russian drones over its territory in early September, while Estonia and Lithuania reported Russian warplanes briefly entering their airspace last month and in October, respectively.

The incidents have fueled tensions between NATO and Moscow, with some allied countries urging a more forceful response to the incursions, including the possibility of shooting down Russian aircraft in case of violations.

What we know about the ‘encirclement’ of Ukraine’s Pokrovsk
Russian soldiers have advanced further into the city of Pokrovsk, threatening not only to take the city, but to complete a larger encirclement of the surrounding area, as independent analysts and commanders report a serious deterioration of the Ukrainian position in the area. The defense of the major city in Donetsk Oblast, which has held out for over a year of heavy fighting as one of the main hotspots of the front line, looks to have begun falling apart as Russian soldiers in their hundreds h
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
RussiaBaltic SeaRussian Air ForceMiG-29 Fighter Jet
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, October 30
Wednesday, October 29
Show More

Editors' Picks