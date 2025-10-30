Polish jets intercept Russian reconnaissance plane for second time this week

Two Polish MiG-29 fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace over the Baltic Sea on the morning of Oct. 30, the Polish Armed Forces' Operational Command said.

The Russian plane, flying without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off, did not violate Polish airspace and was escorted out of the zone of responsibility, Poland's military said.

The incident follows a similar case from Oct. 28, when two Polish jets intercepted and escorted another Russian Il-20 aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

The Ilyushin Il-20 is a Soviet-era reconnaissance aircraft designed for electronic surveillance, still in use by the Russian Armed Forces.

"Every day, Polish soldiers stand watch over the nation's skies with unwavering dedication," the Polish military said on X.

NATO countries regularly scramble fighter jets in response to suspicious Russian aerial activity in international airspace. Recent months also saw European allies reporting Russian drones and aircraft intruding within their borders.

Poland downed several Russian drones over its territory in early September, while Estonia and Lithuania reported Russian warplanes briefly entering their airspace last month and in October, respectively.

The incidents have fueled tensions between NATO and Moscow, with some allied countries urging a more forceful response to the incursions, including the possibility of shooting down Russian aircraft in case of violations.