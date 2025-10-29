KI logo
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Polish jets intercept Russian reconnaissance plane over Baltic Sea

by Martin Fornusek
A Russian Il-20 reconnaissance spotted by the Polish Air Force over the Baltic Sea on Oct. 28, 2025. (Polish Armed Forces's Operational Command/X)

Two Polish fighter jets on Oct. 28 intercepted a Russian Il-20 aircraft on a reconnaissance mission in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, the Polish military said.

The Russian plane was said to be flying without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off.

The Polish MiG-29 fighters escorted the aircraft from the area of responsibility, the Polish Armed Forces' Operational Command said on Oct. 29, reporting that the Russian plane "did not violate Polish airspace."

NATO countries regularly scramble fighter jets in response to suspicious Russian aerial activity in international airspace. Recent months also saw European allies reporting Russian drones and aircraft intruding within their borders.

The Ilyushin Il-20 is a Soviet-era reconnaissance aircraft designed for electronic surveillance, still in use by the Russian Armed Forces.

"Protecting Polish airspace is not only a duty but a daily mission of the Polish Armed Forces soldiers, who safeguard our country’s security with full commitment," the Polish army said on X.

Poland downed several Russian drones over its territory in early September, while Estonia and Lithuania reported Russian warplanes briefly entering their airspace last month and in October, respectively.

The incidents have fueled tensions between NATO and Moscow, with some allied countries urging a more forceful response to the incursions, including the possibility of shooting down Russian aircraft in case of violations.

Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

