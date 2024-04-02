Skip to content
News Feed, Poland, Polish border blockade, Ukraine, farmer protests, Business
Border Guard: Polish protesters resume blockade at Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing with Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2024 3:39 PM 2 min read
Trucks lining up at the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border on Dec. 4, 2023. (State Border Guard Service)
Polish protesters resumed their blockade of the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing on the Polish-Ukrainian border, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram on April 2.

Polish farmers began blocking trucks at several border crossings in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's Green Deal.

The blockade at the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing was temporarily suspended on March 28.

Polish border guards said that the blocking of traffic for trucks started again at about 9 a.m. local time, which may cause difficulties in movement in both directions, according to the statement.

Three trucks per six hours will be able to leave Poland through the checkpoint, and one truck per day will be able to enter the country, Andrii Demchenko, the spokesperson of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, told Ukrainska Pravda.

"Passage of cars and buses in both directions will be carried out according to the established procedure," he added.

As of the morning of April 2, the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska and Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoints remained blocked, too.

The ongoing blockade has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Poland on March 28 to discuss the issue of the agricultural trade and the border with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk.

The two officials agreed to search for "mutually satisfactory solutions," such as a verification and control system for trade in agricultural goods.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:04 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 1, firing 22 times and causing at least 113 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
