Border Guard: Polish protesters temporarily suspend blockade at Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing

Polish protesters have temporarily suspended the blockade of the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing on the Polish-Ukrainian border in both directions, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said on March 28, citing information from the Polish side.

Polish farmers began blocking trucks at several border crossings in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's Green Deal.

"Passage of this transport category (trucks) is carried out in the usual mode. Some 120 trucks are waiting to cross the border at this checkpoint," the Border Guard Service said around 1 p.m. local time.

The fluent movement of trucks is expected to last until April 2.

As of the morning of March 28, 370 trucks were waiting in line at the border crossings of Yahodin-Dorohusk, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv, Ukrinform reported.

The ongoing blockade has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Poland on March 28 to discuss the issue of the agricultural trade and the border with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk.

The two officials agreed to search for "mutually satisfactory solutions," such as a verification and control system for trade in agricultural goods.