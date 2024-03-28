Skip to content
Border Guard: Polish protesters temporarily suspend blockade at Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing

by Martin Fornusek March 28, 2024 11:21 PM 2 min read
Polish farmers with tractors and vehicles block roads during a demonstration against the import of Ukrainian grain in Sulechow, Poland, on Feb. 20, 2024. (Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Polish protesters have temporarily suspended the blockade of the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing on the Polish-Ukrainian border in both directions, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said on March 28, citing information from the Polish side.

Polish farmers began blocking trucks at several border crossings in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's Green Deal.

"Passage of this transport category (trucks) is carried out in the usual mode. Some 120 trucks are waiting to cross the border at this checkpoint," the Border Guard Service said around 1 p.m. local time.

The fluent movement of trucks is expected to last until April 2.

As of the morning of March 28, 370 trucks were waiting in line at the border crossings of Yahodin-Dorohusk, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv, Ukrinform reported.

The ongoing blockade has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Poland on March 28 to discuss the issue of the agricultural trade and the border with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk.

The two officials agreed to search for "mutually satisfactory solutions," such as a verification and control system for trade in agricultural goods.

Ukraine, Poland ready to conclude agreement on joint border control
In the document published following the talks, the parties “confirmed their readiness to conclude an Agreement on providing control at joint border checkpoints and cooperation of control bodies” and, once approved by the European Commission, “to launch logistical data exchange at selected road borde…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
12:06 AM

Media: Rosatom's top manager arrested over suspicion of bribery.

The Basmanny court in Moscow arrested on March 28 Gennadiy Sakharov, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom's construction project director, due to the accusations of receiving a bribe in "a particularly large amount," Russian media outlet Kommersant reported.
8:30 PM

Shmyhal, Duda meet in Warsaw.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on March 28, as part of his official visit to Warsaw.
7:38 PM

Zelensky, Speaker Johnson hold call.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson held a phone call on March 28, Zelensky announced on social media.
4:50 PM

Ukraine, Poland ready to conclude agreement on joint border control.

In the document published following the talks, the parties "confirmed their readiness to conclude an Agreement on providing control at joint border checkpoints and cooperation of control bodies" and, once approved by the European Commission, "to launch logistical data exchange at selected road border crossing points."
