Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, Denys Shmyhal, Donald Tusk, Polish-Ukrainian relations
Edit post

PM Shmyhal arrives in Poland to meet Tusk, other Polish officials

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2024 1:41 PM 2 min read
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk stand together during their meeting in Poland on March 28, 2024. (Denys Shmyhal/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on March 28 that he arrived in Poland for meetings with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, and other Polish government officials.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters since the outbreak of the full-scale war, donating some $3.2 billion in military aid and hosting around 1 million Ukrainian refugees.

In the past few months, Polish-Ukrainian relations have been somewhat strained by the ongoing disputes over agricultural trade and intermittent blockades by Polish truckers and farmers at Ukraine's border.

The talks are expected to focus on Poland’s military aid for Ukraine, the situation at the Polish-Ukrainian border, and "development of trade and infrastructure," Shmyhal said in a post on X.

"We count on a pragmatic and constructive dialogue and the development of effective solutions," he added.

Amid Shmyhal’s trip, Polish farmers temporarily stopped blocking one of the border crossings with Ukraine, Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv, Ukraine's State Border Guard reported on March 28. It added that cargo vehicles can pass without delay in both directions.

Opinion: Europe has a Russian fossil fuel addiction
Over two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and Europe is still addicted to Russian fossil fuels. In spite of 13 sanctions packages against Russia and endless words of solidarity for Ukraine, recent data has revealed that many European Union countries continue to import massive amou…
The Kyiv IndependentSvitlana Romanko

Polish farmers launched a new blockade at Ukraine's border in February in response to Ukrainian agricultural imports and EU environmental policies.

The two key demands by Polish farmers include higher subsidies and the postponement of the Green Deal, which aims to halve pesticide use, lower fertilizer use, and drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Poland's Economic Development and Technology Minister Krzysztof Hetman told Radio Lublin on March 25 that talks on creating a licensing system for trading Ukrainian goods have progressed and may be completed in the coming days.

Warsaw has also recently decided to double its commitment to the Czech-led initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine, according to Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:16 AM

Kuleba begins first trip to India.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was in the Indian capital New Delhi at the invitation of Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and that the two would "pay specific attention to the peace formula" in their talks.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:30 AM

Ukrainian POWs faced conditional release from Hungary.

Two Ukrainian prisoners of war, part of a group of 11 handed over to Hungary by Russia in June 2023, said in an interview to Deutsche Welle, that Hungarian representatives imposed conditions preventing their return to Ukraine until the war's end.
3:16 AM

Estonian police arrest citizen who reported for Russian state media.

Estonian police have arrested Svetlana Burceva, an Estonian citizen, for allegedly violating international sanctions having served as a reporter for Russian state sponsored Balt News - an arm of the Kremlin-run Russia Today (RT) news outlet, Estonian publication Eesti Ekspress reported on March 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.