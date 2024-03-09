Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, farmer protests, Agriculture, Business, Polish border blockade
Edit post

Polish protestors to temporarily unblock traffic at one border crossing

by Dominic Culverwell March 9, 2024 12:08 PM 2 min read
Polish farmers with tractors and vehicles block roads during a demonstration against the import of Ukrainian grain in Sulechow, Poland, on Feb. 20, 2024. (Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish protestors on the border with Ukraine plan to temporarily unblock traffic at the Korczowa-Krakovets crossing, Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said on air on March 9.

Demchenko said on the national telethon that the border blockade could end on March 13, but remained cautious about whether or not the protestors will resume traffic flow after the date.

Currently, 2,300 trucks are held up in lengthy lines in both the direction of Poland and Ukraine, according to Demchenko. He noted that the situation is the worst at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and Medyka-Shehyni checkpoints as protestors block all trucks coming into Poland.

The protestors, led by Polish farmers, claim that the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products is of poor quality and undermines local businesses amid rising costs across Europe. They also oppose the EU's Green Deal policies.

Protestors began blocking border crossings with Ukraine in early February. Currently, six checkpoints are blocked.

Demchenko said that over the last day, 70 trucks entered Ukraine through the Yagodin crossing and 20 through Shehini.

Protestors are allowing passenger vehicles and humanitarian aid to enter Ukraine, Demchenko said. However, the Kyiv Independent reported last month that some trucks carrying humanitarian and military aid were stuck in queues for days.


The dispute has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Polish farmers, agrarian workers, foresters, and hunters staged a general strike in Warsaw on March 6, a week after Polish farmers organized a mass protest in Warsaw on Feb. 27

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a press conference on March 4 that the border blockade and ongoing trade disputes with Poland have a higher economic cost to Warsaw than Kyiv.

Only 5% of Ukrainian agricultural exports are transported by road, with 90% being shipped out via maritime routes, he said.

"Ukraine has not exported wheat, corn, or sunflower seeds to Poland since September of last year,” Shmyhal noted.

Polish parliament calls on European Commission to ban agricultural goods from Russia, Belarus
Calling the European Commission to impose sanctions on Russian agricultural goods was one of the suggestions proposed by Ukraine to Poland to solve the ongoing blockade led by Polish farmers.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.