KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Poland deports 15 Ukrainian nationals amid heightened tensions

1 min read
Avatar
by Kollen Post
Poland deports 15 Ukrainian nationals amid heightened tensions
Donald Tusk, Poland's prime minister, arrives for a special European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on March 6, 2025. ( Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Polish authorities have expelled 15 Ukrainian citizens after they were detained for offenses like drug possession, drunk driving, theft, and illegal border crossings, RMF24 reported on Aug. 30.

The Polish news outlet did not specify the legal status of the Ukrainians' residence in Poland, though one was described as "undesirable."

Authorities have further banned the expelled Ukrainian citizens' re-entry into Poland for a period of 5-10 years.

Poland was one of Ukraine's most vocal allies in Europe at the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. More recently, relations between the countries have soured considerably.

New President Karol Nawrocki has set a decisively different tone on Ukraine than his predecessor, Andrzej Duda. Just days ago, Nawrocki vetoed a law that would have extended funds for Ukrainians in Poland.

Historical grievances between the two nations have become new points of contention amid recent political disputes, with Poland threatening to stonewall Ukrainian entry into the European Union.

Almost a million Ukrainians remain in Poland today, according to the United Nations High Commission on Refugees, the second-highest number after Germany. This is despite Poland having a history of hostility to taking in foreign refugees.

Poland similarly expelled 57 Ukrainians and six Belarusians after a concert by Belarusian musician Max Korzh turned violent earlier in August.

Operation Vistula — how Ukrainians were forced from Poland after WW2
Following World War II and the redrawing of borders in Europe, Polish authorities forced out roughly 700,000 Ukrainians from their homes.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Article image
PolandEuropeRefugeesUkrainian refugeesEuropean UnionPolitics
Avatar
Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, August 30
 (Updated:  )
Ukraine's ex-parliament speaker shot dead in Lviv.

Andrii Parubii, a Ukrainian politician who previously served as the parliament speaker and played a prominent role in the EuroMaidan Revolution, was shot dead in Lviv on Aug. 30.

Video
Will She Make It? | Dare to Ukraine: Village Ep 1.

What’s it really like to live in a Ukrainian village during wartime? Masha Lavrova leaves the capital, Kyiv, and moves to a village to explore authentic Ukrainian rural life. She tries to survive for a month on a $500 budget — the average Ukrainian salary. Follow Masha’s bumpy journey to her new home in a village in Kyiv Oblast in the first episode.

Show More

Editors' Picks