Conservative Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's president

3 min read
by Martin Fornusek, Tim Zadorozhnyy
Conservative Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's president
Poland's President-elect Karol Nawrocki is sworn in as his wife Marta Nawrocka looks on at the National Assembly at Poland's parliament, the Sejm, on August 6, 2025, in Warsaw. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images)

Conservative historian Karol Nawrocki was inaugurated as Poland's new president in a ceremony on Aug. 6 after securing a narrow election victory in June.

Nawrocki took the oath of office during a formal ceremony in the Sejm, Poland's lower house of parliament. He succeeds Andrzej Duda, a staunch supporter of Ukraine who served for a decade.

In his inaugural address, Nawrocki reaffirmed Poland's commitment to the EU but stressed national sovereignty, declaring, "Poland is a member of the European Union, but it will not become the European Union — it is Poland and it will remain Poland."

Outside the Sejm, supporters gathered to celebrate his inauguration, chanting slogans backing the new head of state.

Nawrocki's presidency marks a turning point in Polish-Ukrainian relations. While he supports Ukraine's sovereignty and has condemned Russia's aggression, he has expressed opposition to Kyiv's accession to both the European Union and NATO.

His views reflect broader skepticism within parts of Poland's conservative political establishment.

One of the most contentious issues between the two countries, the Volyn massacres, is expected to be high on the agenda. During World War II, Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) members killed tens of thousands of Poles, while thousands of Ukrainians were killed in retaliation.

Nawrocki, a trained historian, has said Ukraine must adopt a "respectful" stance toward those events before seeking EU membership.

Nawrocki held his first phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 31. According to Nawrocki's spokesperson, Rafal Leskiewicz, the conversation focused on strengthening bilateral ties "based on mutual respect and genuine partnership."

Zelensky, for his part, emphasized continued cooperation and Poland's support since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. He said Kyiv looks forward to a cooperation "that will bring real results" under Nawrocki's leadership.

Both leaders reportedly agreed to exchange visits and continue dialogue on key issues.

While Nawrocki's presidency introduces uncertainty into the traditionally strong Poland-Ukraine alliance, the two sides have signaled a willingness to engage diplomatically, even as difficult historical questions remain unresolved.

Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

