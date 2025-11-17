Poland reopens 2 border crossings with Belarus after their years-long closure

Poland reopened two border crossings with Belarus on Nov. 17 after they had been closed for years, citing economic reasons and strengthened security along the eastern frontier.

The move comes despite persistent tensions between Warsaw and the Lukashenko regime, which has been a close ally of Russia during its all-out war against Ukraine.

The Kuznica checkpoint was closed in 2021 due to the migrant crisis at the Belarusian border, while crossings at Bobrowniki were suspended in 2023 after Belarus sentenced Polish-Belarusian journalist and activist Andrzej Poczobut to prison.

Poland's Interior Ministry said the decision has been taken in response to "expectations of residents and businesses, including transporters."

Local authorities have long complained about the economic impacts the closure had on Polish businesses.

"The crossings can be reopened now that the eastern border of Poland and the European Union is more secure than ever before," the Polish Interior Ministry said in a press release.

Warsaw has previously accused Minsk of orchestrating a migrant crisis at the EU's eastern frontier by bringing third-country migrants to the Polish border. Tensions between the two neighbors only surged further after the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine in 2022.

In September, Poland closed all of its border crossings with Belarus in connection with the Zapad military drills carried out jointly by Minsk and Moscow. Two checkpoints were reopened a few weeks later.

Lithuania, Poland's NATO ally, has fully closed its border with Belarus after what it called "constant violations" of its airspace by hot-air balloons.