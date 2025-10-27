KI logo
Monday, October 27, 2025
Poland detains 2 Ukrainians on suspicion of spying for foreign intelligence

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
The Warsaw skyline featuring the Palace of Culture and Science is visible in Warsaw, Poland, on May 14, 2025. (Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto)

Two Ukrainian citizens were detained in Poland on suspicion of espionage for foreign intelligence services, Polish security service spokesperson Jacek Dobrzynski said on Oct. 27.

The arrests come as European nations, especially those on NATO's eastern flank, intensify efforts to counter suspected Russian-backed sabotage and arson operations across the continent.

Dobrzynski said the suspects — a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman — were conducting intelligence activities that included reconnaissance of Poland's military potential and the installation of devices for covert surveillance of critical infrastructure.

The pair allegedly gathered intelligence on Polish military personnel and infrastructure, including transport hubs used to supply Ukraine with foreign military aid.

Dobrzynski did not specify which foreign intelligence agency the two detainees were working for.

Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) said the arrests took place in Katowice, southern Poland, on Oct. 14. The suspects were charged the following day and placed in three-month pre-trial detention.

Poland has faced a surge in hybrid attacks since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, including cyberattacks, sabotage, and arson attempts aimed at destabilizing NATO's eastern flank.

Warsaw accuses Moscow of orchestrating these efforts to undermine countries that support Kyiv.

A week before the latest arrests, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the detention of eight individuals suspected of planning sabotage in Poland. Among them was a Ukrainian citizen reportedly working for Russian special services in Poland and Romania.

Two additional Ukrainians linked to the case were arrested by Romanian security forces.

Russian intelligence services frequently recruit Ukrainian nationals for covert operations in Europe.

Earlier this year, Polish authorities charged two Ukrainians over alleged Russian-directed arson attacks targeting an IKEA store in Vilnius and a shopping mall in Warsaw in 2024.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a reporter at The Kyiv Independent, covering foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa, working there for two years from the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half at the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor.

