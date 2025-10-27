Poland detains 2 Ukrainians on suspicion of spying for foreign intelligence

Two Ukrainian citizens were detained in Poland on suspicion of espionage for foreign intelligence services, Polish security service spokesperson Jacek Dobrzynski said on Oct. 27.

The arrests come as European nations, especially those on NATO's eastern flank, intensify efforts to counter suspected Russian-backed sabotage and arson operations across the continent.

Dobrzynski said the suspects — a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman — were conducting intelligence activities that included reconnaissance of Poland's military potential and the installation of devices for covert surveillance of critical infrastructure.

The pair allegedly gathered intelligence on Polish military personnel and infrastructure, including transport hubs used to supply Ukraine with foreign military aid.

Dobrzynski did not specify which foreign intelligence agency the two detainees were working for.

Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) said the arrests took place in Katowice, southern Poland, on Oct. 14. The suspects were charged the following day and placed in three-month pre-trial detention.

Poland has faced a surge in hybrid attacks since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, including cyberattacks, sabotage, and arson attempts aimed at destabilizing NATO's eastern flank.

Warsaw accuses Moscow of orchestrating these efforts to undermine countries that support Kyiv.

A week before the latest arrests, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the detention of eight individuals suspected of planning sabotage in Poland. Among them was a Ukrainian citizen reportedly working for Russian special services in Poland and Romania.

Two additional Ukrainians linked to the case were arrested by Romanian security forces.

Russian intelligence services frequently recruit Ukrainian nationals for covert operations in Europe.

Earlier this year, Polish authorities charged two Ukrainians over alleged Russian-directed arson attacks targeting an IKEA store in Vilnius and a shopping mall in Warsaw in 2024.