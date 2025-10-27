KI logo
Monday, October 27, 2025
Russia

Russia withdraws from US deal to dispose of plutonium for thousands of warheads

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russia withdraws from US deal to dispose of plutonium for thousands of warheads
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 25, 2024. (Kremlin Press Office / Handout /Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law formally withdrawing from the Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement with the U.S., according to a decree published on Oct. 27.

The 2000 agreement obligated both countries to dispose of 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium — enough for thousands of nuclear warheads — no longer required for defense purposes.

Following the end of the Cold War, both Russia and the U.S. dismantled thousands of warheads, leaving costly stockpiles of weapons-grade plutonium and raising proliferation risks.

Under the deal, the plutonium was to be processed into fuel for civilian nuclear power plants. Russia ratified the agreement in 2011, with implementation initially planned to begin in 2018.

Moscow suspended its participation in 2016, accusing Washington of violating its obligations.

At the time, Putin justified the suspension by citing "the emergence of a threat to strategic stability as a result of unfriendly actions by the U.S.," and demanded the lifting of sanctions imposed after the 2014 occupation and annexation of Crimea.

The Russian parliament passed the denunciation bill in early October, paving the way for Putin's formal withdrawal. The decision effectively ends one of the last remaining post-Cold War nuclear security agreements between Moscow and Washington.

This followed confirmation by Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov that Russia had successfully tested its nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed Burevestnik cruise missile on Oct. 26.

The test drew criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who called the move "not appropriate" and urged Putin to focus on ending the war in Ukraine. Trump also said Moscow was aware of a U.S. nuclear submarine "right off their shore."

Since launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has repeatedly issued nuclear threats toward Ukraine and its Western allies. The decision to end the plutonium disposal accord further strains the already fragile framework of nuclear arms control.

Putin earlier proposed maintaining existing limits on deployed strategic nuclear weapons under the New START treaty, which remains the last active arms control agreement between Russia and the U.S.

Trump indicated openness to the idea on Oct. 5, saying it "sounds like a good idea to me," but no formal agreement had been reached. The treaty is set to expire on Feb. 5, 2026.

More than Tomahawks: What Ukraine’s soldiers say they actually need
While Ukraine also lacks Western-supplied weapons, soldiers and commanders say shortages of basics — cars, drones and people — make holding back Russia extremely difficult. Even as Kyiv seeks U.S. approval for Tomahawks, they say critical, rudimentary gear is the more pressing need.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
United StatesNuclear blackmailNuclear weapons
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a reporter at The Kyiv Independent, covering foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa, working there for two years from the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half at the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, October 27
 (Updated:  )
Hundreds of Russian troops inside Pokrovsk, military reports.

By infiltrating Ukrainian positions in small infantry groups, Russia has accumulated around 200 troops within Pokrovsk, the General Staff reported. These personnel are engaging in "intense" small arms and drone clashes with Ukrainian troops in the city.

Sunday, October 26
More than Tomahawks: What Ukraine’s soldiers say they actually need.

While Ukraine also lacks Western-supplied weapons, soldiers and commanders say shortages of basics — cars, drones and people — make holding back Russia extremely difficult. Even as Kyiv seeks U.S. approval for Tomahawks, they say critical, rudimentary gear is the more pressing need.

‘More to come,’ HUR says, as sabotage fires spread across Russia.

Russia faces an increase in the arson and “spontaneous combustion” of electrical panels, railway relay cabinets, and other infrastructure helping Moscow wage its war against Ukraine over the past week, a source at Ukraine’s military intelligence told the Kyiv Independent.

Show More

Editors' Picks