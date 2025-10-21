Romania, Poland detain Ukrainian citizens over alleged Russian-backed sabotage plot

Two Ukrainian nationals were detained in Romania and one in Poland in connection with a suspected sabotage plot in Bucharest orchestrated by Russian intelligence, local authorities said on Oct. 21.

The news comes as Western countries raise alarms over suspected Russian-backed sabotage and arson attacks across Europe.

The perpetrators were allegedly planning to set fire to the Bucharest headquarters of Nova Post, Ukraine's largest private courier service, which has offices around Europe and provides a key connection between Ukrainians abroad and their homeland.

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) said the plot has been foiled.

Two Ukrainians, aged 21 and 24, were remanded in custody in Romania for 30 days, facing attempted sabotage charges. Both have reportedly traveled to Romania from Poland.

A third suspected accomplice, a 21-year-old Ukrainian named Danylo H., was detained by the Polish security service.

Russian foreign services often employ Ukrainian nationals during their subversive activities across Europe and within Ukraine, offering financial incentives.

"Romania remains, along with other Eastern European states such as Poland and Moldova, a target of Russian aggression," SRI spokesperson Ovidiu Marincea said, according to Romanian news outlet Digi24.

Its goals are to disrupt public order, foster social tensions, and disrupt international support for Ukraine, the spokesperson added.

Earlier this year, Poland charged two Ukrainians in connection with suspected Russian-backed arson attacks at an IKEA store in Vilnius and a Warsaw shopping mall in 2024.

Russia is also believed to be responsible for a fire that broke out in July 2024 in an airport hub run by the DHL courier in Leipzig, Germany. A flammable package was reportedly sent from Lithuania by plane and marked for delivery to a fake address in Birmingham, U.K.