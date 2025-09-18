Poland conducts mass bomb shelter inspections after recent Russian drone incursions

Polish authorities are carrying out extensive inspections of bomb shelters across the country to assess their readiness as temporary protective facilities, RMF24 reported on Sept. 18.

The renewed focus on protective infrastructure comes shortly after Russia’s Sept. 10 drone attack on Poland, in which most drones entered from Belarus. Although Moscow claimed it did not intend to strike Poland, Warsaw has described the incident as a deliberate provocation.

The State Fire Service, in cooperation with local building inspectors, has already conducted more than 2,000 checks, with over 1,000 facilities deemed suitable for use in case of emergency.

The inspections are part of the 2025–2026 population protection and civil defense program (OLiOC), which will allocate nearly 5 billion zlotys to modernize existing shelters, build new ones, and improve warning systems.

Priority funding will go to eastern regions under the East Shield program, though cities facing higher threats will also benefit.

According to the new legislation, local authorities must identify potential protective structures, including basements and newly constructed buildings, while owners and managers may receive subsidies covering up to 100% of shelter equipment costs.

Schools are also included, with plans to renovate shelters so that students and staff can be safeguarded in case of danger.

This development comes as Ukraine and Poland have agreed to create a new joint task force for unmanned systems, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sept. 18 at a press conference with his Polish counterpart Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

The new group will serve as a platform for joint initiatives, training programs, and the integration of “the latest protection technologies” to strengthen defenses and critical infrastructure.