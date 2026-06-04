Russian drone attack targets infrastructure in Kyiv suburb, injuring 1

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

A Russian drone struck infrastructure in the Boryspil region of Kyiv Oblast overnight on June 4, sparking a fire at the site and injuring one person, Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.

A fire erupted at an industrial infrastructure facility following a Russian drone attack on the Kyiv suburb, the State Emergency Service reported.

The fire is still ongoing, and emergency responders are at the scene extinguishing the blaze.

"At present, the fire is still being extinguished. All operational services are involved in the response at the site," the State Emergency Service said.

Russia regularly strikes civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine as it continues to wage its war.

Overnight on June 2, Russia launched one of the largest aerial attacks of the full-scale war, targeting multiple Ukrainian cities, including nearby Kyiv, with missiles and drones. Across the country, at least 23 people, including two children, were killed and 130 others were injured, officials said.

At least seven people were killed, and 90 others were injured in the capital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

In Dnipro, 16 people, including two children and a first responder, were killed, with 42 others injured, officials reported.