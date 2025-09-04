KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Two drones violated Polish airspace amid Russian attack on Ukraine, Warsaw says

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Two drones violated Polish airspace amid Russian attack on Ukraine, Warsaw says
The skyline of Warsaw is seen from Pilsudski Square in Poland, on May 14, 2025. (Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto)

Two drones entered Polish airspace overnight on Sept. 3 but were not shot down as they posed no danger, Polish Armed Forces Operational Commander Maciej Klisz said on Sept. 4, Reuters reported.

The violation comes weeks after a Russian drone crashed in eastern Poland, which officials described as a deliberate provocation.

"We had two airspace violations," Klisz said at a news conference. "These two violations were under the full control of national forces and units assigned to the state defense system."

The drones left Polish territory without causing damage, Poland's General Staff Chief Wieslaw Kukula confirmed. The incident occurred as Russia launched a large-scale wave of drone and missile strikes on western and central Ukraine, likely causing the drones to cross into Poland.

Warsaw placed its air defenses on full alert during the attack. Dutch F-35 jets also assisted in patrolling Polish airspace, the Armed Forces Operational Command said.

Poland, a NATO member on the alliance's eastern flank, has repeatedly accused Moscow of testing its defenses through drone flights.

Poland has been among Ukraine's staunchest supporters since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, supplying tanks, heavy equipment, and ammunition.

Its front-line location places it at the heart of NATO's deterrence efforts, as Western leaders warn of the risk of a wider war with Russia in the coming years.

Behind Ukraine’s manpower crisis lies a bleak new battlefield reality for infantry
Editor’s Note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. DONETSK OBLAST – Since he first volunteered to take up arms and defend his country in January this year, 54-year-old Ukrainian infantryman Ruslan “Kalyna” has only been on one combat mission. One 146-day combat mission. The trees were still bare and the air bitterly cold when Ruslan, an ex-convict soldier in Ukraine’s 93rd Mechan
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Article image
PolandWarDronesRussiaNATO
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 4
Show More

Editors' Picks