Any Ukrainian operations in 'Russian border regions' will benefit future talks with Moscow, presidential advisor says

Any possible Ukrainian operations in "Russian border regions" will have an impact on Russian society and improve Kyiv's position in future peace talks with Moscow, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Aug. 7.

Maintaining the official line, Podolyak refused to comment specifically on the recent cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast, saying that the military would provide information if necessary.

Kursk Oblast lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, which has been experiencing daily attacks since Russian troops were pushed out of the oblast and back across the border in April 2022.

"Will the events in this or that Russian border region have a psychological impact on (Russian) society? They will, without a doubt," Podolyak said on national television, implying this will create additional pressure on the Kremlin.

"When you increase Russian losses... when you ramp up their war costs, such as destroyed military equipment, lost territory, lost people, will this affect how they perceive their war? Without a doubt."

Echoing President Volodymyr Zelensky, Podolyak stressed that Ukraine must enter any talks with Russia from the position of strength. Ukraine has said it aims to invite a Russian representative to an upcoming second peace summit, though the Kremlin has been skeptical about attending.

Kyiv has largely refused to comment on the operation in Kursk Oblast, which takes place just as Russia is ramping up attacks in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

According to available information, hostilities are centered around Sudzha, a small town in Kursk Oblast.

Sudzha is located less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with Ukraine. The city of Kursk lies 85 kilometers (53 miles) to the northeast of Sudzha.

Ukraine's partners, namely the U.S. and the EU, signaled that Kyiv has the right to decide about its own military actions.

"Our partners finally realize that everything connected to Ukraine's military actions is our sovereign right and a step toward de-escalation and the final end of the war," Podolyak commented on the partners' statements.