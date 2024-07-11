Ukraine wants to hold 2nd peace summit before US election, Bloomberg reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine is planning to convene a second peace summit with Russia's participation before the U.S. presidential election in November 2024, Bloomberg reported on July 10, citing its undisclosed sources.

Switzerland hosted Ukraine's global peace summit on June 15-16, with around 100 countries and organizations in attendance. Seventy-eight states and four organizations signed the final joint communique of the peace summit on June 16. Several more joined the document after the event.

Kyiv is planning to arrange a second global peace summit before the end of 2024 and hopes to develop a new joint peace plan based on President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point peace proposal, although it is open to opinions from other countries.

An unnamed Ukrainian official confirmed to Bloomberg that the country plans to hold a second summit before the U.S. presidential election.

The Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee, Donald Trump, has repeatedly said he could end Russia's war within 24 hours if elected, without specifying the steps for reaching a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

While Zelensky said he is ready to work with Trump if the latter is elected, there are fears that the new White House chief could curtail aid to Ukraine and pressure the country into a painful peace deal.

Some Western officials said that the peace meeting would need "to be carefully organized with a clear purpose and expectations managed," while some U.S. officials are not sure if a summit with Ukraine and Russia will take place.

Some countries that participated in the first summit but were notably absent from the list of signatories included India, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Colombia, South Africa, Thailand, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates.

China refused to participate due to Russia's absence and instead pitched its alternative peace plan.