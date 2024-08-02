Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Pokrovsk, Ukraine, War, Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian offensive, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

Pokrovsk sector scene of 'most severe battles,' Zelensky says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 2, 2024 10:59 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the 'Da Vinci Wolves' battalion walk through a trench in their mortar position in the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukraine, 31 July 2024 (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Pokrovsk sector in eastern Ukraine is the scene of the "most severe battles," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 2.

Speaking in his daily address, Zelensky said those fighting there "are in many ways the basis of defense in the entire east of our country."

"There are invariably the most severe battles there, and this area requires our most intense response to the occupier," he added.

On July 30, Zelensky said Moscow began concentrating its efforts in the east, "throwing everything they have" in the Pokrovsk direction, after Russia's Kharkiv Oblast offensive failed.

Russia launched the offensive in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast back in May. The push eventually ran out of steam as Ukrainian forces halted Moscow's advance. The operation was seen by many experts as Russia's attempt to distract and stretch Ukrainian forces thin.

Zelensky added that Russian forces also plan to advance in other directions in the east, such as Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, or Sloviansk, but at the moment, Pokrovsk remains the main focus.

When asked whether Ukraine will be able to prevent further Russian advances, Zelensky said that faster aid deliveries are necessary.

He said the Ukrainian military has formed 14 new brigades to relieve units at the front and to serve as reserves, but they are not fully equipped yet.

With Ukrainian infantry facing Russians near Toretsk
Watch our exclusive report from Ukrainian infantry positions near Toretsk as Russia continues its push in Donetsk Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Zashko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:46 PM
Video

Street culture unites displaced people in Lviv.

As Russia's war in Ukraine rages on, millions have been forced to flee their towns, leaving behind their homes and communities. In Lviv, one center for internally displaced persons brings people together and rebuilds bonds through street culture.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.