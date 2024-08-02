Pokrovsk sector scene of 'most severe battles,' Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pokrovsk sector in eastern Ukraine is the scene of the "most severe battles," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 2.

Speaking in his daily address, Zelensky said those fighting there "are in many ways the basis of defense in the entire east of our country."

"There are invariably the most severe battles there, and this area requires our most intense response to the occupier," he added.

On July 30, Zelensky said Moscow began concentrating its efforts in the east, "throwing everything they have" in the Pokrovsk direction, after Russia's Kharkiv Oblast offensive failed.

Russia launched the offensive in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast back in May. The push eventually ran out of steam as Ukrainian forces halted Moscow's advance. The operation was seen by many experts as Russia's attempt to distract and stretch Ukrainian forces thin.

Zelensky added that Russian forces also plan to advance in other directions in the east, such as Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, or Sloviansk, but at the moment, Pokrovsk remains the main focus.

When asked whether Ukraine will be able to prevent further Russian advances, Zelensky said that faster aid deliveries are necessary.

He said the Ukrainian military has formed 14 new brigades to relieve units at the front and to serve as reserves, but they are not fully equipped yet.