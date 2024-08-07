Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, War, Evacuation, Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast announces mandatory evacuation for 6,000 residents as Russia intensifies attacks amid Kursk incursion

by Kateryna Denisova August 7, 2024 6:39 PM 2 min read
Photo for illusrative purposes. A school destroyed as result of Russian air attack with air-to-ground missiles on June 19, 2024 in Esman in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Olesia Prokopenko/Kordon.Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sumy Oblast authorities announced further mandatory evacuation of 23 border settlements in the region amid intensified Russian attacks, Governor Volodymyr Artiukh said on Aug. 7.

Over the past day, Moscow's troops have increased aviation activity near the border areas of Sumy Oblast, dropping about 30 guided aerial bombs on the settlements, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update.

The announcement coincides with reports of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast. Moscow said clashes on Russian soil began on Aug. 6 and they have continued into the next day.

Kyiv has not commented on the incursion.

Speaking on national television, Artiukh described the situation in the region as "quite tense," but under the control of the Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Up to 6,000 people, including 425 children, can be evacuated to safe places, he said.

Earlier in the day, a source in intelligence services told the Kyiv Independent that a Ukrainian first-person-view (FPV) drone hit a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter over Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6. According to the crowd-sourced monitoring website DeepState, one Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter and at least two tanks were destroyed.

Since the Russian-occupied parts of Sumy Oblast were liberated in early April 2022, the region has been experiencing daily strikes from across the border, as it is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Putin calls clashes in Russia’s Kursk region ‘large-scale provocation’
Moscow claimed that Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Kursk region on Aug. 6, resulting in clashes on Russian soil. Kyiv has not commented on the fighting in the area.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

10:58 AM

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 14 over past day.

A total of 13 Ukrainian oblasts came under Russian attacks – Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.
