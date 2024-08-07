Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Kursk Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

US reaching out to Ukraine over reports of Kursk region incursion, White House says

by Kateryna Denisova August 7, 2024 8:35 PM 2 min read
John Kirby, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson, speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C., on March 21, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

U.S. officials are reaching out to their Ukrainian counterparts "to get a little better understanding," of the situation in Russia's Kursk region, where clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces are currently taking place, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Aug. 7.

Ukrainian forces crossed the border into the Kursk region on Aug. 6, resulting in clashes on Russian soil that have continued into the following day, Russian officials say.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the incursion as a "large-scale provocation," while Russian Army Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov claimed on Aug. 7 that Ukraine's "advance in the Kursk direction was halted." Kyiv has not commented on the fighting in the area.

"I’ll let the Ukrainians speak to their operations one way or the other.  That’s most appropriate," Kirby said.

He also said that Washington hasn’t changed its policy of allowing Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons "to target imminent threats just across the border."

When Russia launched its intensified offensive against Kharkiv Oblast in May, a number of countries said they had lifted restrictions on the use of Western-provided weapons against military targets inside Russia.

The U.S. granted Kyiv limited permission to use certain American weapons to strike Russian targets near the region's border.

The Kursk region lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, which has been experiencing daily Russian attacks since the liberation of its parts in April 2022.

Over the past day, Moscow's troops have increased aviation activity near the border areas of Sumy Oblast, dropping about 30 guided aerial bombs on the settlements, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update. The local authorities ordered further mandatory evacuation of the border settlements.

Ukrainian FPV drone hit Russian Mi-28 helicopter in ‘historic’ feat, source says
The drone operated by the Special Operations Center “A” of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) managed to hit the helicopter’s tail rotor, the source said, calling it “a unique special operation in military history.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:58 AM

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 14 over past day.

A total of 13 Ukrainian oblasts came under Russian attacks – Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.