'Ukraine has legal right to defend itself,' EU says on incursion in Russia's Kursk Oblast

European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said on Aug. 7 that "Ukraine has the legal right to defend itself, including striking an aggressor on its territory," in comments to Suspilne in reference to the ongoing battles in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

"The EU continues to fully support Ukraine's legitimate right to defense against Russian aggression and its efforts to restore sovereignty and territorial integrity," Stano said.

Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, resulting in clashes on Russian soil that were described by Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a large-scale provocation." Kyiv has not commented on the fighting in the area.

Russian pro-war Telegram channels claimed that fighting was ongoing in the region's towns of Sudzha and Korenevo, writing that the Russian military has retreated from the Sudzha gas metering station, which transits gas to Europe through Ukraine.

In response to the ongoing situation, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that Washington hasn't changed its policy of allowing Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons "to target imminent threats just across the border."

When Russia launched its intensified offensive against Kharkiv Oblast in May, a number of countries said they had lifted restrictions on the use of Western-provided weapons against military targets inside Russia.

Kirby added that the U.S. was reaching out to its Ukrainian counterparts "to get a little better understanding" of the fighting in Kursk Oblast.

Kursk Oblast shares a 245-kilometer (152-mile) border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, which has been experiencing daily Russian attacks since the liberation of parts of its territory in April 2022.

Since the beginning of the reported incursion in Kursk Oblast, Sumy has also faced an uptick in Russian attacks. Ukraine's General Staff said that Russian warplanes had dropped about 30 guided aerial bombs on towns in the area over the past day.