Power outage hits parts of Kyiv after failure at Russian-damaged facility

Parts of Kyiv's eastern bank and Kyiv Oblast were left without power on March 22 due to a failure at a facility that had previously been severely damaged by Russian attacks.

"Some residents of the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital are temporarily without electricity," said DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company. "Parts of the Brovary district in Kyiv Oblast are also affected."

The company said it was working to restore power as quickly as possible.

A Kyiv Independent reporter on the ground confirmed electricity outages in the Dniprovskyi district.

The outages follow one of Ukraine's most challenging winters of the war. Heavy Russian strikes on the energy system, combined with severe frosts, have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

Over the three-month winter period, Russia launched more than 14,670 guided aerial bombs, 738 missiles, and nearly 19,000 attack drones, most of them Shahed-type models, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Repeated Russian strikes have placed an extraordinary strain on Kyiv's power system. At their worst, temperatures in the capital dropped to -25°C (-13°F), with heating outages lasting days, leaving thousands of residents in freezing apartments.

Widespread destruction and repeated strikes that hindered repairs forced many regions to switch from scheduled power cuts to emergency outages, some lasting more than eight hours.

Kyiv, particularly its eastern bank, was most affected by the strikes. The damage left hundreds of residential high-rises without heating, disrupting systems that were meant to operate until March 31.