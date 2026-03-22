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Power outage hits parts of Kyiv after failure at Russian-damaged facility

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by Linda Hourani, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Power outage hits parts of Kyiv after failure at Russian-damaged facility
A general view of a residential area in central Kyiv on February 19, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images)

Parts of Kyiv's eastern bank and Kyiv Oblast were left without power on March 22 due to a failure at a facility that had previously been severely damaged by Russian attacks.

"Some residents of the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital are temporarily without electricity," said DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company. "Parts of the Brovary district in Kyiv Oblast are also affected."

The company said it was working to restore power as quickly as possible.

A Kyiv Independent reporter on the ground confirmed electricity outages in the Dniprovskyi district.

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The outages follow one of Ukraine's most challenging winters of the war. Heavy Russian strikes on the energy system, combined with severe frosts, have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

Over the three-month winter period, Russia launched more than 14,670 guided aerial bombs, 738 missiles, and nearly 19,000 attack drones, most of them Shahed-type models, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Repeated Russian strikes have placed an extraordinary strain on Kyiv's power system. At their worst, temperatures in the capital dropped to -25°C (-13°F), with heating outages lasting days, leaving thousands of residents in freezing apartments.

Widespread destruction and repeated strikes that hindered repairs forced many regions to switch from scheduled power cuts to emergency outages, some lasting more than eight hours.

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Kyiv, particularly its eastern bank, was most affected by the strikes. The damage left hundreds of residential high-rises without heating, disrupting systems that were meant to operate until March 31.

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Kyiv reports zero deaths from winter outages — but there’s a catch
Zero deaths linked to winter power or heating outages have been officially recorded in Kyiv, city authorities have said, despite months of severe cold caused by repeated Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. As Ukraine emerges from winter, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 1 that Russia launched more than 14,600 guided aerial bombs, 738 missiles, and nearly 19,000 attack drones over the three winter months. “But despite everything, Ukrainians made it through this difficu
The Kyiv IndependentPolina Moroziuk
Russia's attacks on energyKyivCritical infrastructure
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Linda Hourani

Junior Investigative Reporter

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