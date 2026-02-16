Over 1,500 apartment buildings remain without heating in Kyiv after Russian attacks, local authorities say

Over 1,500 apartment buildings in Kyiv currently lack heating amid subzero temperatures, with many of them expected to remain without heat through the rest of winter, Kateryna Pop, a spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on Feb. 16 on national television.

The report comes after Russia intensified its energy blitz on Kyiv this winter, using missiles and drones to hit critical infrastructure that provides the capital with heating, electricity, and water. Scheduled rolling blackouts continue in Kyiv as authorities work to conserve electricity in the wake of these attacks.

A total of 1,100 apartment buildings in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts, the areas hardest hit by Kyiv's energy crisis, on the east bank of the Dnipro River have been left without heating following Russian attacks on a critical infrastructure facility that supplied them, Pop said.

"It is impossible to restore heating supply (to those buildings) this (winter) season," Pop said on morning television.

In 2025-26, the government scheduled heating for homes from Nov. 1 to March 31. But because of ongoing Russian strikes and damage to the energy infrastructure, many buildings remain without heat, even as temperatures frequently drop to −10°C (14°F).

The latest Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv on Feb. 12 targeted residential areas in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the attack left 2,600 residential high-rise buildings without heating.

Local residents who spoke to the Kyiv Independent said their apartments were damaged in the Russian attack. They said they have been without heat since early February, after a Russian strike on the Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant, which supplied heating to their buildings.

Pop said that around 200 to 300 of the total number of buildings are currently undergoing repair work, leaving them without heating.