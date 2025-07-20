Over 119,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine identified by media investigation

Russian independent media outlet Mediazona, in collaboration with the BBC Russian service, has confirmed the identities of 119,154 Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine.

The publications' latest report covers the period of February 24, 2022 to July 17, 2025. Since it was last updated at the start of July, 2,436 additional Russian military personnel have been confirmed killed.

The journalists note that the actual figures are likely significantly higher, as their verified information comes from public sources such as obituaries, posts by relatives, memorial community tree-plantings, regional media reports, statements from local authorities, among other sources.

The outlet published the complete list of identified casualties for the first time in February, marking three years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to the publication, volunteers manually enter and verify each record to prevent duplicate entries in the database.

Moscow and Kyiv rarely officially report their losses, and the Kyiv Independent could not verify the figures. Ukraine estimates that Russia's overall casualties during the full-scale war have surpassed 1 million.

The reported death toll now includes 32,100 volunteers, 17,800 recruited prisoners, and 13,000 mobilized soldiers, according to the media outlets. Nearly 5,400 officers have also been confirmed to have been killed.

Amid renewed summer offensives in multiple sectors of the front, Russia has steadily gained ground in eastern Ukraine and Kursk Oblast in recent months but at the cost of heavy casualties as well as equipment losses. Among other units, internal documents published on July 17 by Ukraine's "I Want to Live" government project show that Russia's 41st Combined Arms Army fighting in eastern Ukraine has suffered "catastrophic" losses.

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War (POWs) said on June 12 said that more than 100,000 Russian families have contacted a Ukrainian-run initiative in search of information about missing Russian soldiers.

As of July 20, Ukraine's General Staff estimates that Russia has lost 1,041,990 troops in Ukraine since the start of the war on Feb. 24, 2022. The numbers are largely in-line with estimates made by Western intelligence agencies.































