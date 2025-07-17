Leaked documents claim 'catastrophic' losses in Russia's 41st Combined Arms Army while fighting in Ukraine

Russia's 41st Combined Arms Army fighting in eastern Ukraine has suffered "catastrophic" losses, according to internal documents published on July 17 by Ukraine's "I Want to Live" project.

Launched in September 2022 by Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), the 24-hour "I Want to Live" hotline helps Russian soldiers willingly surrender themselves or their units to the Ukrainian army.

"Russians who are not indifferent to the fate of Russia have given us documents that reveal the scale of losses of Russian troops in Ukraine," the project said in a post on social media.

The documents detail the toll on Russia's 41st Combined Arms Army, a major military formation made up of four motorized infantry brigades, with soldiers primarily drawn from Siberia and southern Russia.

As of June 1, 2025, at least 8,625 troops from this army had been killed in combat, 10,491 were listed as missing in action, and another 7,846 had deserted.

Most of the 41st Army's units are operating near the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

The worst-hit is the 74th Motor Rifle Brigade from Kemerovo Oblast in Siberia, which has lost 2,479 soldiers killed, 2,732 missing, and 2,789 deserters, more than double the brigade's original size of around 3,500 troops.

Other brigades show similar figures. The 35th Brigade from Altai Krai in Southern Siberia reported 1,975 killed, 3,163 missing, and 2,229 desertions.

The 55th Brigade from Tuva, bordering Mongolia, once a small formation of 1,600, has lost 1,430 troops killed, 1,467 missing, and 1,616 deserting.

The 137th Brigade reported at least 1,158 killed, 2,319 missing, and 948 desertions.

Desertion rates reportedly remain high. On a single day, May 31, 42 soldiers fled their units, according to the project. Over the course of one week, 175 deserted, nearly half the size of a typical battalion. Of those, 28% were former prisoners recruited into penal assault units known as "V companies."

"It is also worth noting that the 'V companies' exist exclusively in motorized rifle brigades, where prisoners are used as cannon fodder," the statement from "I Want to Live" said, describing the losses a "catastrophic."

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.