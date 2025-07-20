General Staff: Russia has lost 1,041,990 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,041,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 20.

The number includes 1,040 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,035 tanks, 23,021 armored fighting vehicles, 55,727 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,583 artillery systems, 1,443 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,198 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 46,982 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.