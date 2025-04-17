Nearly 102,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine identified by media investigation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian independent media outlet, Mediazona, in collaboration with the BBC Russian service, has confirmed the identities of 101,833 Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine.

Mediazona's latest report covers the period of February 24, 2022 to April 7, 2025. Since it was last updated at the end of March, 1,882 additional Russian military personnel have been killed.

The list of deceased Russian military personnel is compiled from verified, publicly available sources, including social media posts, local news reports, and official announcements from regional authorities.

However, as the Russian government does not publicly disclose casualty information, journalists note that the total number of casualties is likely higher than reported.

Mediazona estimates that at least 165,000 military personnel have been killed in the invasion.

Of the total confirmed casualties, at least 4,897 officers have been killed. More than 24,800 volunteers have been killed as well, accounting for 24.3% of the total Russian losses.

The media outlet publicly released the full list of named casualties for the first time in February, commemorating the third-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As of April 16, Russia has lost a total of 936,210 troops since the full-scale invasion began, Ukraine's General Staff reported. The estimate, which is broadly in-line with estimates made by Western intelligence agencies, likely includes those killed, captured, wounded, and missing.