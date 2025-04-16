General Staff: Russia has lost 936,210 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 936,210 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 16.

The number includes 1,050 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,638 tanks, 22,163 armored fighting vehicles, 44,472 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,377 artillery systems, 1,364 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,132 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 32,837 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.