General Staff: Russia has lost 936,210 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 16, 2025 8:15 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers drive an armored vehicle amid the Russia-Ukraine war on the front line of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 29, 2023. (Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 936,210 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 16.

The number includes 1,050 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,638 tanks, 22,163 armored fighting vehicles, 44,472 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,377 artillery systems, 1,364 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,132 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 32,837 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Black Sea security talks underway in Ankara, Zelensky says
Negotiations on Black Sea security are underway in Ankara and could shape the region’s post-war stability, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an April 15 press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odesa.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Deadliest Russian attack on Sumy leaves residents in shock.

On April 13, Russia launched a brutal double-tap attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. Two ballistic missiles rocked the city center on Palm Sunday, killing at least 35 people — including two children — and shocking Ukraine and the world. The Kyiv Independent visited Sumy the day after the attack.
